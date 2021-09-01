

A new era in communication



The Metro rail is currently being piloted, but it will soon carry passengers and the dream will come true. In the field of communication, the beginning of a new era and a new dream has begun in the capital. This 20.1 km long metro rail line from Uttara to Motijheel is known as mrt-6.



Twenty-four trains on both sides can carry 60,000 passengers per hour and 500,000 passengers a day. There will be 6 coaches in each train which can be upgraded in future and each train will be able to carry maximum 2308 passengers. Motijheel can be reached from Uttara in just 40 minutes, reducing traffic congestion and saving hours and working hours. As Metrorail is fully electric, it will play an effective role in reducing environmental pollution.



Residents of Dhaka city have to bear the brunt of traffic jams every day but they will not have to endure that bustle for a long time. In a few days they are on the way to fulfilling their dreams. In 2022, the residents of Dhaka city will be able to reach their desired destination by Metrorail in a short time without any strain. Metro Rail will provide multi-faceted benefits to the residents of Dhaka.



Dhaka city has a lot of vehicles and the smoke from those vehicles pollutes the air intensely but since the metro rail will be electrically powered, it will be possible to maintain this communication system in a good way by protecting the environment. One of the major advantages of this metro train is that if there is a power outage, it will not be disrupted but will run smoothly.



This metro train will be equipped with all kinds of modern facilities so that passengers can complete their journey with ease and comfort. This metro train will have wide doors for passengers to get on and off safely. Although various measures have been taken at different times to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka city, they have not been very effective but this metro rail will definitely play an effective role in reducing traffic congestion.



Metro rail will not only alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka city but it will greatly enhance the beauty of Dhaka city and at the same time play an important role in the economic development of the country.



This year we are celebrating the golden jubilee of independence with great pride and at the same time the work of two big projects Padma Bridge and metro rail is nearing completion. At this great moment of celebrating the centenary of Mujib and the golden jubilee of independence, the nation is on the way to fulfilling two more big dreams.



By 2022, the Padma Bridge will be open to traffic and at the same time, the Metro Railway will enable the residents of Dhaka to travel with ease. Three-quarters of the construction work of the Dhaka metro rail route has already been completed. Two sets of trains have already been brought to the country from Japan. It is learned that three more sets of trains will be brought from Japan by September this year and the rest of the 19 sets trains will be brought in phases.



In the first phase, the train will run from Uttara toPallabi and then to Agargaon. About 90% of the construction works including flyover from Uttara to Agargaon has already progressed. In addition, the progress of work from Agargaon to Motijheel has been about 65 percent. The length of Metro Rail from Uttara to Motijheel is 20.10 km and it has 16 stations. Line 6 of Metrorail has two sections from Uttara to Agargaon and from Agargaon to Motijheel.



Metro rail's work is moving forward after overcoming many obstacles and challenges but steadily is being completed and our dream is coming true.



The progress of Metrorail work has slowed down after the terrorist attack on the Holy Artisan but it is moving very fast under the strong leadership of the present government. The work of Metrorail is being carried out very efficiently even in the midst of the epidemic and the work of Metrorail has not stopped even for a moment.



The 668 people involved in the construction of the Metrorail were infected with the corona virus, but its journey has not stopped and continues.



Government is implementing the Metrorail project at a cost of about Tk. 22,000 crore, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has funded in this project and the progress of the entire project has been 65 percent till May.



The population of Dhaka is constantly increasing and at the same time the perimeter of Dhaka is also increasing and therefore the development of communication system became essential in the city. Thousands of working hours are wasted every day here due to traffic jams and a lot of resources are wasted. A big project like Metrorail was needed to get rid of it. How developed a country is, can be easily presumed by looking at the communication system of that country. This metro rail will not only ensure a good communication system for the people of Dhaka but will also create a lot of jobs and the country will be far ahead financially.



Improved communication system changes the face of that country. A country cannot move forward easily without improved communication system. Developing an integrated transport system is essential for the socio-economic development of a country and improved communication is ineluctable for balanced economic development.



The last decade has seen a revolution in the communication system of Bangladesh. This has been possible due to the goodwill of the government, the love of the people of the country and the good relations with the international world. The biggest milestone of Bangladesh's communication is the Padma Bridge. Bangladesh is going to be one of the countries in the world with improved communication system.

The writer is assistant

professor,B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.









