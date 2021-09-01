Six people found dead in five districts

Six people including a minor child and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Manikganj, Noakhali, Mymensingh and Rajshahi, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A hotel employee was found dead in an abandoned house in Salanga Police Station (PS) are of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman Sayeed, 45, son of Ramzan Ali, a resident of Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi. He was an employee of 'Mannan Hotel' in Sattikri Taltala area under Salanga PS.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in an abandoned house owned by one Hasan Amin behind Hatikumrul Government Primary School at Salanga in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect Sayeed might have died after taking drugs.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salanga PS Abdul Quader Jilani confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor child in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon after three days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Al-Amin, 7, son of Qatar expatriate Shahidul Islam, a resident of Boro Banka Village under Baldhara Union in the upazila. He was first grader at a local kindergarten school.

Singair PS Inspector (Investigation) Sheikh Md Abu Hanif said Al-Amin went out of the house along with his bicycle at around 9am on Saturday, but did not return.

Following this, a general diary was filed with the PS.

Later, locals spotted body covered in a sack at a bush in Rerundi area of the union at around 12pm on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed the child and dumped the body at the bush in the area, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man from a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, 19, son of Hossain Ahmed, a resident of Maijchara Village under Andarchar Union in the upazila. He was the driver of an auto-rickshaw.

The deceased's family sources said Abdur Rahim did not return home on Monday night.

Later, local s spotted his floating body tied up with its legs at a ditch in Bancharam Village under Charmatua Union in the upazila on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Superintend of Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a farmer in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon, after 24 hours of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Hazrat Ali, son of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Banshkanda Purbopara Village in Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur District.

Local sources said Hazrat Ali went missing on Sunday afternoon after he went out of his house.

His family members searched everywhere in the area but did not find him.

Later, they filed a general diary with Nalitabari PS.

Meanwhile, locals spotted his body at a paddy field in Kutikura area of Haluaghat Upazila in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

No injury marks were found on the body.

Haluaghat PS OC Shahinuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the bodies of two men with their hands, legs and mouths tied up in the city and Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anisur Rahman, 75, a night guard of Naodapara area in Rajshahi City, and Masud Ali, 42, son of Abdul Khaleq of Chapal Village under Deopara Union in Godagari Upazila of the district.

Shahmakhdum PS OC Saiful Islam Khan said Anisur Rahman was a night guard of Mahasina Nipa Autorickshaw Garage in Naodapara Bazar.

On Monday morning, locals spotted the body lying inside the garage and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The OC also said that a battery-run auto-rickshaw of one Yasin Ali and another of the garage owner's were missing from the garage.

It is assumed that miscreants took away two auto-rickshaws and money after strangling Anisur, the OC added.

Meanwhile, fish farmer Masud Ali was found dead at a tin-shed house in Kaladighi Village under Gogram Union in Godagari Upazila of the district in the morning.

Masud's assistant Liton Ali, 38, son of Riaz Ali of Kanaidanga Village in Deopara Union, was rescued alive with injuries, said Godagari Model PS OC Kamrul Islam.

The OC said that sometime on Sunday night, the miscreants tried to kill the two by tying up their hands and legs with nets, wrapping a towel around their necks and suffocating them.

Masud was killed but Liton survived.

The OC also said police are working to reveal the mystery of the murder.