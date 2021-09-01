Eight nabbed with drugs in five dists

Eight people including two women have been detained with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Bogura, Rajshahi, Munshiganj, Panchagarh and Kushtia, in three days.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested three people including a couple along with 9.5kg of hemp in Shibganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

The arrested persons are Lebu Mia, 34, son of Kuru Fakir, a resident of Mahasthan Namapara area, his wife Sima Akhter, 28, and Mariam Begum, 30, wife of Kamal Hossain of Mahasthan Patharpara area, under Rainagar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Garh Mahasthan Namapara area at around 12:30am, and arrested them with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Shibganj Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court on Monday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Two men have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 27,000 yaba tablets from Baneshwar Bazar area in the upazila at noon.

Arrested Enayet Hossain is a resident of Chaktantal Village in Godagari Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in the area at around 3pm, and arrested Enayet with the contraband tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Puthia PS in this connection.

RAB members, in another drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 11.7 kilogram of hemps and foreign wine from Puthia Bazar area in the upazila of the district at dawn.

The arrested person is Shahzahan Ali, 27, son of Meraz Ali, a resident of Mazidpara area in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in the area at around 4:30am on Sunday morning, and arrested Shahzahan with the hemps and liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Puthia PS in this connection.

MUNSHIGANJ: A man who is an accused in 12 drug cases was arrested in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Arrested Nasir Mia is a resident of Noidighirpathar in Mirkadim Municipality of the district.

He was also sentenced to one year and six months in jail and fined Tk 1,000, in default, to suffer 15 more days of imprisonment, in a drug case in 2017, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatimara Police Investigation Centre Aminur Rahman.

On information, police arrested him from his house at around 5am on Sunday.

However, the arrested was sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order, the SI added.

PANCHAGARH: Police arrested an alleged drug trader along with Tapentadol pills in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Nasir Uddin, 40, a resident of Debiganj Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the elite force arrested him with 120 pieces of Tapentadol tablets from Debiganj Puran Bus Stand area at night.

Debiganj PS OC (Investigation) Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

However, the government declared Tapentadol as narcotic substances and ordered a halt to the production of painkiller pharma drug which is available over the counter in Bangladesh.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a drug trader along with 37 bottles of phensedyl in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Kables Ali, 36, son of Yapesh Ali, a resident of Khalishakundi Village in the upazila.

RAB-12 sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Panchpirtala area on the Katlamari-Khalishakundi Road in Mirpur Upazila at around 5pm, and arrested him with the phensedyl.







