T-Aman fields submerged at Raninagar



A submerged T-Aman paddy field in Raninagar Upazila. photo: observer

It is a crying case; bigha after bigha of growing T-Aman fields are inundated. Farmers' dream to get further benefit after IRRI-Boro has been diminished.

According to farmers, they became prompted to bring their lands under T-Aman after getting expected yield from IRRI-Boro in the upazila; despite exorbitant prices of saplings, they did not make any hesitation to plant their all lands.

Now their foreheads have developed folding over tension, with their damaging planted fields.

Agriculture Office sources said, the damage will not be so higher if normal weather makes usual recession of stranded rain water.

This year, about 18,750 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under T-Aman cultivation in eight unions of Raninagar Upazila. The planted fields are higher by over 1,500 ha than the target of cultivation.

It was drifting rainfall in the beginning of this August. With this, water started to swell in rivers, canals, troughs and beels (water bodies) including Raktada Beel and Beel Chour; fields in Kanouj, Harishpur, Bhabanipur, Enayetpur, Gona, Peerera, Sonakania and in several other fields; low-lying areas in these localities got inundated.

Chhota Babu of Harishpur Village in the upazila said, "I planted two bighas of T-Aman. The sudden rise-up of water in the beel sank one bigha land. If the swelling continues, the remaining field will be sunken."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahidul Islam said, "Taking our advice, farmers cultivated T-Aman timely."

Due to several days' rainfall, the beel water started swelling to inundate low areas, he further said.

If the weather resumes normal, there will not be so damage, he maintained.







