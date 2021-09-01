Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

T-Aman fields submerged at Raninagar

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondent

A submerged T-Aman paddy field in Raninagar Upazila. photo: observer

A submerged T-Aman paddy field in Raninagar Upazila. photo: observer

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Aug 31: Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) fields in Raninagar Upazila of the district have been submerged due to heavy rainfall in recent times.
It is a crying case; bigha after bigha of growing T-Aman fields are inundated. Farmers' dream to get further benefit after IRRI-Boro has been diminished.
According to farmers, they became prompted to bring their lands under T-Aman after getting expected yield from IRRI-Boro in the upazila; despite exorbitant prices of saplings, they did not make any hesitation to plant their all lands.
Now their foreheads have developed folding over tension, with their damaging planted fields.
Agriculture Office sources said, the damage will not be so higher if normal weather makes usual recession of stranded rain water.
This year, about 18,750 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under T-Aman cultivation in eight unions of Raninagar Upazila. The planted fields are higher by over 1,500 ha than the target of cultivation.
It was drifting rainfall in the beginning of this August. With this, water started to swell in rivers, canals, troughs and beels (water bodies) including  Raktada Beel and Beel Chour; fields in Kanouj, Harishpur, Bhabanipur, Enayetpur, Gona, Peerera, Sonakania and in several other fields; low-lying areas in these localities got inundated.
Chhota Babu of Harishpur Village in the upazila said, "I planted two bighas of T-Aman. The sudden rise-up of water in the beel sank one bigha land. If the swelling continues, the remaining field will be sunken."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahidul Islam said, "Taking our advice, farmers cultivated T-Aman timely."
Due to several days' rainfall, the beel water started swelling to inundate low areas, he further said.
If the weather resumes normal, there will not be so damage, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six people found dead in five districts
Eight nabbed with drugs in five dists
T-Aman fields submerged at Raninagar
Covid-19: 10 more die, 134 more infected in 9 dists
Mother, stepfather confess to killing daughter at Ukhiya
5,000 people suffer for three risky bridges at Betagi
Nine people found dead in eight districts
West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited has secured the second position


Latest News
Covid: Two more dies in Bogura
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft