Covid-19: 10 more die, 134 more infected in 9 dists

A total of 10 more people died of and 134 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Natore districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Five people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said two people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Natore, and one from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Pabna districts each.

Some 153 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Tuesday.

One person who died here in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus was identified as Shahidul Islam, 45, a resident of Shibganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 662 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 21 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,994 here.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

He said a total of 197 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 21 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 10.60 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 17 are in Sadar, two in Sherpur, and one in Shibganj and Sariakandi upazilas each.

However, some 20 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,128 in the district.

Currently, 76 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 59 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 22 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and four others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

All of them had been suffering with the virus symptoms, but no one was tested positive for the virus yet.

With them, a total of 941 people have, so far, died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH.

On the other hand, a total of 654 people died of the virus in the division.

Meanwhile, some 113 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours. With this, the total virus cases rose to 43,698 in the division.

Divisional Assistant Director of Department of Health Shyamal Krishna Mandal confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 39 are in Barishal, 18 in Patuakhali, 45 in Bhola, five in Pirojpur, four in Barguna and two in Jhalokati districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17, 826 in Barisal, 6,028 in Patuakhali, 6,449 in Bhola, 5,153 in Pirojpur, 3,715 in Barguna and 4,527 in Jhalokati districts.

The infection rate of the total virus cases is 14.28 per cent here.

However, some 832 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 38,190 in the division.

Currently, some 99 patients are undergoing treatment in the corona and isolation wards of SBMCH.

Of them, 51 are in Corona Ward and 48 in Isolation Ward.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A local leader of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) of Bagatipara Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at RMCH early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mainul Islam, 45. He was the general secretary of Bagatipara Municipality Unit of AL.

After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to the RMCH seven days back.

Later, he died there at around 1am on Monday while undergoing treatment.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Malanchi Bazar in Sonapatil Moholla in Bagatipara Municipality on Monday morning.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.











