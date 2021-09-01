Mother, stepfather confess to killing daughter at Ukhiya

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Aug 31: A mother and stepfather have confessed to the killing of their four-year-old daughter in Ukhiya Upazila of the district.

Bulbul Akter, 25, and her husband Nurul Haq, 35, gave confessional statement before a court in the district on Monday.

According to police sources, Sumaiya was killed in Purba Marichya Village under Haldia Palang Union on April 15.

Local Union Parishad Member M Manzur Alam said the couple lived in a rented house in the area. Sumaiya was the child of Bulbul's first husband.

Investigation Officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Matiur Molla said on information, they recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue an autopsy.

The couple went into hiding soon after the incident.

Later on Monday, the couple was arrested from Garzania area of Ramu Upazila in the district, the SI added.









