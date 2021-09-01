5,000 people suffer for three risky bridges at Betagi



One of the three risky bridges at Mokamia in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

Local people are apprehending their collapse any time causing fatalities. After 2000 these important bridges were constructed in different times under Road & Highways Department. These are located in Chhota Mokamia, Secondary School and Union Parishad areas. These are used by over 5,000 people of the union.

Flats of these bridges have collapsed. The iron angles have turned rusty.

Angles of the bridge in front of Chhota Mokamia and Union Parishad have got broken. People of both ends of the bridges cannot carry their commodities. No heavy transport can move. Small vehicles like rickshaw and auto-rickshaw are crossing these in risk.

Local Babul Mridha at Mokamia Union said, these important bridges are in dire need of repairing.

Over mobile phone, Union Chairman Gazi Jalal Ahmed said, these three bridges are very rickety; already their re-construction list has been sent to authorities concerned.

Upazila Engineer Shipol Karmakar said, a list for financial allocation of more than one of such bridges of the upazila has been sent with their drawings and designs.

After the approached allocation granted, these will be re-built, he added.









