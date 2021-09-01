Video
‘I’m a martyr’s son’

Rahul joins outrage over Jallianwala revamp

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday joined the growing outrage over the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab - where over 1,000 people died 102 years ago after the British, led by General Dyer, opened fire on thousands of men and women holding a peaceful protest.
In two tweets Rahul lashed out at "those who didn't struggle for freedom" and said that he, as "the son of a martyr", "will not tolerate this insult... at any cost". "Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty," he    tweeted.
Indians are outraged over the revamp of a memorial park that was the scene of one of the bloodiest massacres in British history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in the northern city of Amritsar on Saturday.
Hundreds of Indians were shot by British troops while attending a public meeting at the site in 1919. The massacre was a turning point in India's nationalist movement. The grounds of Jallianwala Bagh - with its stone monument, porticos and pathways - have since served as a sombre reminder of India's painful past, and has attracted tourists from across the world.
The government has now given the site a facelift - museum galleries have been opened and a daily sound and light show has been started to display the events of 13 April, 1919.    -BBC



