Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

After Afghanistan, Biden battles domestic issues

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

WASHINGTON, Aug 31: This has been a miserable summer for Joe Biden but with the last troops out of Afghanistan the Democrat will now hope to relaunch his struggling presidency back home.
From the initial chaos in which Afghans tried clinging to departing US planes, to last Thursday's deaths of 13 US service members in a suicide bombing, the evacuation from Taliban-controlled Kabul has been ugly and traumatic.
How much it has hurt Biden politically is the question ricocheting around the White House, Congress and a divided nation.
A longtime former senator and two-term vice president, Biden long boasted of his foreign policy expertise. With close allies like Britain upset over the abrupt Afghan pullout and China mocking US policy from the sidelines, those claims are now tarnished.
Some Republicans have demanded impeachment and government resignations.
Right-wing media, such as the hugely popular Fox News, is pushing the image of 78-year-old Biden as incapable of coping in a crisis. Even usually more friendly outlets like CNN have turned hard on the president's performance in Afghanistan.
Many analysts, however, think that Americans' traditional disinterest in what happens beyond their borders will spare Biden longterm consequences.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘I’m a martyr’s son’
After Afghanistan, Biden battles domestic issues
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
India holds talks with Taliban, raises safe evacuation, terrorism
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
NZ reports 1st death linked to Pfizer vaccine
Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with C-19 patient
China bans exams for 6yr-olds for relieving pressure


Latest News
Covid: Two more dies in Bogura
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft