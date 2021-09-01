After Afghanistan, Biden battles domestic issues

WASHINGTON, Aug 31: This has been a miserable summer for Joe Biden but with the last troops out of Afghanistan the Democrat will now hope to relaunch his struggling presidency back home.

From the initial chaos in which Afghans tried clinging to departing US planes, to last Thursday's deaths of 13 US service members in a suicide bombing, the evacuation from Taliban-controlled Kabul has been ugly and traumatic.

How much it has hurt Biden politically is the question ricocheting around the White House, Congress and a divided nation.

A longtime former senator and two-term vice president, Biden long boasted of his foreign policy expertise. With close allies like Britain upset over the abrupt Afghan pullout and China mocking US policy from the sidelines, those claims are now tarnished.

Some Republicans have demanded impeachment and government resignations.

Right-wing media, such as the hugely popular Fox News, is pushing the image of 78-year-old Biden as incapable of coping in a crisis. Even usually more friendly outlets like CNN have turned hard on the president's performance in Afghanistan.

Many analysts, however, think that Americans' traditional disinterest in what happens beyond their borders will spare Biden longterm consequences. -AFP









