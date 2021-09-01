Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 370

What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?

What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?

KABUL, Aug 31: Afghans on Tuesday woke to the start of another uncertain era after the last American forces left overnight, cementing victory for the Taliban after two decades of war.
Many are afraid that the group will once again impose their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, brutally punishing their opponents and locking away Afghan women as they did during their 1996-2001 regime.
And while many Afghans -- especially in rural areas -- are also relieved that the war has ended, the country still faces huge economic, political and security challenges.
How will Taliban govern this time?
The Taliban have made several promises, but offered few policy details. Their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said they will be softer than before, offering general amnesty to their opponents, and allowing women to work in some sectors as well as get an education -- albeit in segregated classes. They have also said the media can operate as usual.
They have expressed a desire to be a recognised member of the international community, and assured that Afghanistan will not be used by militant groups as a base to attack other nations -- a promise at the core of the US troop withdrawal deal.
The Taliban have also said they are aiming to form an "inclusive" government, and talks to set it up are under way. So far, they have held talks with bitter former opponents such as ex-president Hamid Karzai and elders from the ethnic Tajik-dominated Panjshir valley.
They have sent representatives to the ethnic Hazara community, who are mainly Shiites. During their first stint in power, the group -- hardline Sunnis -- massacred Hazaras.
Are Afghans buying it?
Despite their efforts to reassure Afghans, the Taliban have been unable to get a buy-in from large sections of the fearful public so far. Tens of thousands of Afghans risked terror threats and stampedes to try and escape Taliban rule on an evacuation flight. And many of those who remain are fearful of going outside -- especially women.
"(The) Taliban will make every effort to deny women their fundamental human rights. The world should not look away... or be delusional about this," tweeted Shaharzad Akbar of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission.
The group has announced a general amnesty, but there is still terror among those who could not leave -- journalists, rights activists, and people who worked for the US-backed government and foreign militaries.
What about the international community?
The Taliban have developed working contacts with a number of regional countries such as Pakistan, Iran, Russia and China, but there has been no sign of international recognition yet. The United States has led a number of Western nations in warning that the Taliban must earn legitimacy and respect human rights -- especially those of women -- and allow safe passage to Afghans who want to leave the country.
Major Western and international donors, including the International Monetary Fund, have suspended aid to the impoverished nation, and access to Afghanistan's sovereign reserves held in the United States has been frozen. The UN has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe, but restoring foreign aid flows -- more than 40 percent of Afghan GDP in 2020 -- remains dependent on the Taliban regime getting recognised.
What does that mean for the economy?
"Afghanistan's economy is shaped by fragility and aid dependence," the World Bank has said. With foreign assistance largely suspended and little sign of any immediate economic boost, the Taliban face a serious challenge ensuring government salaries are paid, communications such as mobile services and the internet remain available, and infrastructure such as water and power supply remain operational.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘I’m a martyr’s son’
After Afghanistan, Biden battles domestic issues
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
India holds talks with Taliban, raises safe evacuation, terrorism
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
NZ reports 1st death linked to Pfizer vaccine
Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with C-19 patient
China bans exams for 6yr-olds for relieving pressure


Latest News
Covid: Two more dies in Bogura
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft