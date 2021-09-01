Video
India holds talks with Taliban, raises safe evacuation, terrorism

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 367

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: India today, for the first time, admitted to have held diplomatic talks with the Taliban which has taken control of Afghanistan in the past few days following the withdrawal of US forces from there. An Indian envoy met a leader of the terrorist group in Doha, Qatar's capital. The meeting took place following a request by the new rulers of the strife-hit country.
Ambassador Deepak Mittal, India's envoy to Qatar, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, Head of Taliban's Political Office in that country, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs. They met at the Indian Embassy in Doha, the statement said.
Stanekzai, who is the number two in the Taliban's negotiating team, is ranked third overall among leaders based in Qatar. He trained with the Indian Army between 1979 and 1982 -- three years in the Army Cadet College, Nowgaon, and then at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.
India raised its concern over the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorists, while Stanekzai assured him that these issues would be positively addressed. India was earlier engaged with "important stakeholders in Afghanistan", and had adopted a "wait and watch" approach, a PTI report had said referring to a briefing to an all-party meeting by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.    -PTI


