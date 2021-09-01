Video
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 380

KABUL, Aug 31: The Taliban have won the war -- now they have to govern Afghanistan.
LACK OF TRUST
There is widespread suspicion about the Taliban among Afghans, and for good reason. The last time the group was in power from 1996 to 2001, it imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law. They banned women from education and public spaces, brutally executed political opponents and massacred religious and ethnic minorities such as the Hazaras.
The Taliban have promised a softer system this time around, including rights for women. They have also pledged an inclusive government, holding talks with a variety of movers and shakers in Afghan politics -- including former US-backed president Hamid Karzai. They have even sent representatives to the Shiite Hazara minority, which suffered brutal violence at the hands of the Taliban in the 1990s.
ECONOMIC, HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE
Afghanistan is one of the poorest nations in the world. After the Taliban were toppled in 2001, huge amounts of foreign aid flowed into the country. International assistance was more than 40 percent of GDP in 2020. Most of it is now suspended, with no guarantees about the rest. The Taliban also do not have access to Afghan central bank funds held in the United States.
This crunch could spell disaster, as the Taliban need to figure out how to pay government employees and keep running critical infrastructure such as water, power and communications. The United Nations has also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe, with food stocks running low because of disruptions caused by conflict as well as a severe drought.
BRAIN DRAIN
Beyond the cash crunch, the Taliban face another critical shortage: skilled Afghans. As US-led forces began to withdraw and the previous government started to lose control, Afghans with skills, experience and resources headed for the exits. They included bureaucrats, bankers, doctors, engineers, professors and university graduates, all terrified of life under the Islamists.
DIPLOMATIC ISOLATION
The Taliban's first regime was largely a pariah on the global stage. This time, they appear keen on wide international recognition, even as most nations have suspended or closed their diplomatic missions in Kabul. The group has contacts with regional powers such as Pakistan, Iran, Russia and China, as well as Qatar -- which hosted the Taliban's political office for years.
IS TERROR THREAT
The Taliban may have taken control of Afghanistan but the threat of terror attacks in the country has not ended with their insurgency. Their jihadist rival, the regional chapter of the Islamic State group, has already carried out a deadly suicide attack in Kabul, killing more than 100 people at the airport during the evacuation operation.
The Taliban and IS are both hardline Sunni extremists, but the latter has an even harsher and brutal interpretation of Islamic law.     -AFP


