Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Italy's Kean joins Juventus after Ronaldo exit

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

MILAN, AUG 31: Moise Kean is set to be the final piece of Juventus' post-Cristiano Ronaldo attack after the Italy forward completed his move from Everton on Tuesday.
Kean, 21, returns to the club where he began his professional career as an academy graduate on a two-year loan for seven million euros ($8.3 million).
Juve said in a statement the loan will then turn into a permanent sale worth 28 million euros, "subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season 2022/2023", plus a potential three million euros in add-ons. Juventus announced the move while also officially confirming the departure of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who will join his former club Manchester United.
Juve sold Kean to Everton in the summer of 2019 after excelling in his breakthrough season in Serie A but he failed to impress in England and last season was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain.
He scored 17 times in 41 appearances for the star-studded French side, who lost their Ligue 1 title to Lille and were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City. On Friday Kean was called up to the Italy squad after missing out on Euro 2020, won by Roberto Mancini's impressive Azzurri last month.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy's Kean joins Juventus after Ronaldo exit
Osaka advances while Tsitsipas escapes Murray at US Open
Ronaldo return puts Solskjaer on the clock at Man Utd
Djokovic starts US Open quest against Danish qualifier
Ronaldo eyes more Man Utd history after 'dream' return
Afghan Paralympian beats the odds to compete in Tokyo
South Africa's all-time leading Test wicket-taker Steyn retires
Bangladesh plays first match in afternoon now


Latest News
Covid: Two more dies in Bogura
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft