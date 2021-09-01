

Bangladesh plays first match in afternoon now

The football event is scheduled to roll from the first day of October in Male, the capital of the Maldives.

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on the day was previously scheduled to be played at 10:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time).

The host is now planning a colourful opening programme and requested to play their first match at night instead. That is why the Bangladesh match is rescheduled.

The rest of the matches are to be played per schedule. According to the schedule, the Bangladesh boys will meet India in the second match on the fourth of October at 5:00 pm (BST) and play the third match against the host on the seventh of the month at 10:00 pm. Their last match in the round-robin league system is against Nepal on the13th of the month at 5:00 pm.

The final match between the table-toppers is to be played on 16th October at 9:00 pm.







