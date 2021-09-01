Video
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021
2021 SAFF Championship

Bangladesh plays first match in afternoon now

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter   

The first match of Bangladesh in the 2021 SAFF Football Championship is rescheduled for the afternoon as the host Maldives team wants to play at night on the day. SAFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal confirmed media on Tuesday.
The football event is scheduled to roll from the first day of October in Male, the capital of the Maldives.
The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on the day was previously scheduled to be played at 10:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time).
The host is now planning a colourful opening programme and requested to play their first match at night instead. That is why the Bangladesh match is rescheduled.
The rest of the matches are to be played per schedule. According to the schedule, the Bangladesh boys will meet India in the second match on the fourth of October at 5:00 pm (BST) and play the third match against the host on the seventh of the month at 10:00 pm. Their last match in the round-robin league system is against Nepal on the13th of the month at 5:00 pm.
The final match between the table-toppers is to be played on 16th October at 9:00 pm.


