Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:04 PM
Bangladesh focusing on individual skills in training

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh focusing on individual skills in training

Bangladesh focusing on individual skills in training

The training programme of Bangladesh national football team is going on in Kyrgyzstan before the Tri-Nation Cup 2021. The coaches are working on all the departments, attacking, mid-field and defence. Besides, works was done on different kinds of formations considering the opponents and conditions. The participating booters also confirmed that the individual skills of the booters are getting importance as well. The booters are getting opportunities for polishing individual skills. This event is the preparation for the SAFF Championship which is to be held in October. The coaching stuffs are trying their best to get the best out of the time and opportunities available before that. The boys had their practice on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The three-hour session took place at the Sports City Field in Kyrgyzstan. In the meantime, Palestine national football team, the other opponent of the tri-nation cup reached Kyrgyzstan.    photo: BFF






