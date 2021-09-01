Video
We know things won't be easy in Bangladesh: Latham

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328

Tom Latham, who is leading the young and inexperienced New Zealand side in Bangladesh tour for five-match Twenty20 International series conceded that they would have to face an uphill task to overcome the hosts, considering the conditions that is completely alien to them.
Bangladesh are high on confidence after their 4-1 series victory over Australia earlier this month and dubbed as favourites to win their first ever T20 bilateral series victory against New Zealand too.
New Zealand had won so far all of the 10 T20 matches between the two teams but that record is now under threat given the form of Bangladesh in this format and the Kiwis' inexperience at this level.
 "It is a really big honour to lead the side from a T20 point of view. Obviously I haven't played for a long time. The way the world is at the moment, what NZC is doing for player welfare, it has presented an opportunity for a lot of the guys including myself. We know things won't be easy over here looking at the Australia series," Latham said here today during a virtual press conference.
"From a leadership point of view, you are always looking to grow and improve. This format presents another opportunity. I have had captaincy experience in the past. This is a slightly younger group. There's a bit of experience here, so I will try to lean on those guys as much as possible."
No member of the New Zealand team found their place in the original squad for the Twenty20 World Cup as the team management decided to rest their first choice players from the Bangladesh and Pakistan tour, considering the continuous bio-bubble fact.
A total of three players in this squad for Bangladesh T20s are yet to make their International debut. Those who played at International level are not regular in their T20 squad.
But Latham said they had not any lack of motivation to make their chance count as they are playing for their
country.
 "It is pretty easy to motivate yourself when playing for the country. I personally haven't had a lot of opportunities in T20s, so it is exciting," Latham said, adding that they are keen to overcome the conditions and win the series.    -BSS


