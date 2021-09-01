Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener



Players discussing during the training session of Bangladesh cricket team. photo: BCB

The match starts at 4PM and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports.

The Tigers so far played 10 matches against the Black Caps in this format and lost all, including the one in 2013 at home ground, where they are simply invincible to the Kiwis as far as the ODI cricket is concerned.

Bangladesh whitewashed New Zealand in 2010 (4-0) and 2013 (3-0) in ODI cricket at home during the Kiwis' last two visits here. For the first time, they get the chance to translate their ODI dominance to T20 cricket over the Kiwis as they are touring Bangladesh for the first time here since 2013.

Bangladesh in between visited New Zealand thrice, including a limited over series tour early this year and lost all of the matches. In fact while Bangladesh are dominant at their home, Kiwis are also simply unbeatable at their own den.

However the new found confidence in the T20 cricket could serve Bangladesh well in this series. They had won last two T20 series, a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe and 4-1 victory against Australia, which is their first bilateral series victory over Aussies. Result of those two series gave an indication that Bangladesh is on the way to be a good team in this format from a vulnerable side.

In T20 cricket, the Tigers so far played 107 matches and won 38. They had lost a staggering number of 67 matches while two matches fetched no result.

Nevertheless they are absolutely favourite, considering the home condition, which is extremely slow, low and completely different from the other parts of the world. Earlier this month, New Zealand's neighbouring country Australia felt the heat of this pitch and now it looked it's the turn of them.

Bangladesh would be bolstered by the return of Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, who could give the struggling batting line up a fresh breath of air even if the wicket remains tougher like Australia series.

No member of this New Zealand got a place in their original squad for the Twenty20 World as the Black Caps management decided to rest all of those first choice players. But even a first choice New Zealand team would surely get a torrid period if the pitch remains same like Australia.

But Bangladesh had to swallow criticism even from their countrymen and experts to prepare this type of wicket, considering that this kind of wicket would backfire them in T20 World Cup.

"We know the importance for confidence in the batting line-up, and batting in good wickets. We also understand the importance of winning and gaining confidence. I am assuming a good, normal Mirpur wicket where 150-160 is a good score."

Above all winning the series will be the priority, whatever the opponent is, Domingo cleared.

"Any series win is big. I think winning against Sri Lanka and West Indies in the 50-over format were great achievements. So is winning all three formats in Zimbabwe. I'd hate to put one series win ahead of another. Every series win is special for the team." -BSS







