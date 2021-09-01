Mahmudullah guards against complacency

DHAKA, Aug 31, 2021 (BSS)-Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad warned his side against the complacency as they begin the five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Tigers are widely considered as the favourites in the series after their recent performance in the shortest format of the cricket that included a 4-1 victory against Australia at home.

Mahmudullah said his side wants to keep the winning spree to further prove that they are indomitable at home condition.

Considering the recent performance, home condition and the visiting team which sent a team without all of their first choice players, Bangladesh are definitely the favourite in the series.

However, the captain urged his side not to feel complacent and put up their natural performance.

According to him, New Zealand is such a team, which is well organized and disciplined even if they are without their star players.

"I think New Zealand are very good team. They are such a team, which do their homework terrifically and they are extremely disciplined. They always try to stick to their plan and try to be bold enough to execute the plan well. I think we have to be very disciplined against them," Mahmudullah said here today during a virtual press conference. At the same time, the captain

emphasized on playing good cricket rather than thinking them as favourites.

"I always say that the T20 format is such that you can think of yourself as a favourite. Becoming overconfident again becomes negative for you. We need to assess the condition well and put up our natural game. If we can ensure those things, if we can think positively, we will have a good chance,"

"We played well in the Zimbabwe series, we played well in the Australia series. We should keep up the winning spree and we should think as such. Then it will help us to bring positive results," Mahmudullah added.

Bangladesh is focused on playing good cricket from the first ball of the match to meet the expectations. The captain also said to make the most of the opportunities in the match.

"From the first ball we should show the mindset of playing good cricket, which was the case in our Australia series. We should make sure that we are hungry enough to win the game. In home condition we always try to bring the result in our favour. And there will be same expectation again. It is important to value every opportunity-as individuals and as a team. We must

seize every opportunity to meet expectations. Thinking like that will make things easier for us," he remarked.

Bangladesh has never beaten New Zealand in T20 cricket as they lost all 10 matches between the two sides. This time however Mahmudullah is confident to snap the losing streak. -BSS







