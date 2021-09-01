HC orders parents to stay for 15  days with 2 Japanese daughters

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday allowed Japanese woman Nakano Erico and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-American Sharif Imran to stay for the next 15-days in a rented house at Gulshan along with their two daughters.

Deputy Director of the Social Service Department will supervise the matter during these 15 days while Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will ensure their safety.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar to inform about this order.

After talking privately with Jasmine Malika and Laila Lina, the two Japanese children, at the Khas Kamra of Judges the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

The HC said the decision was made considering the welfare of children after hearing all the matters.

Before that the two girls appeared before the court along with their aunt.

The court also set September 16 for delivering further order on the mater and it will review if any allegation arises during the stay of 15 days. Senior judge of the bench Justice M Enayetur Rahim told the lawyers of both the parties, "Let co-operate us. We hope this will be a good solution."

"We want the children to live in a family environment," the HC said.