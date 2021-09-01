NU to hold postponed exams in Sept

National University authorities are going to start their previously postponed examination from next September.

Seats plan will be arranged in the centre leaving one seat vacant considering the coronavirus situation.

All those involved in the test have been requested to follow the hygiene rules properly. Authorities posted the instructions on the National University's website on Monday (August 30) night.

Previously, due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country, various examinations under the National University were postponed in March as per the government directives.

As the Covid-19 situation has improved a bit and the immunization programme has been expanded, the authorities have taken the decision to hold the examinations considering the future of the students.

The instructions for taking the exam on the university's website on Monday night said that all concerned with the exams are being requested to follow the hygiene rules. Seats should be arranged at the examination centre at a distance of at least three feet between the two candidates. In this case, if necessary, the examination can be taken at the venue with the permission of the authority.

It has also been said that all teachers, examinees, officers and employees will enter the examination centre wearing masks. The mask must be worn properly and no one can enter the test centre without the mask. The masks can be opened only temporarily to confirm the identity of the examinees.

The instructions further said that soap and water should be provided for hand washing before entering the test centre. If necessary, hand sanitizer should be provided.

According to the decision of the Department of Health, everyone aged 18 and above is being vaccinated against coronavirus. Teachers, students, officers and employees who have not yet been vaccinated should be encouraged to be vaccinated. Moreover, the guidelines state that all health regulations issued by the Department of Health must be followed.







