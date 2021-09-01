Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

NU to hold postponed exams in Sept

Seats to be 3-ft apart, wearing of masks mandatory

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Staff Correspondent

National University authorities are going to start their previously postponed examination from next September.  
Seats plan will be arranged in the centre leaving one seat vacant considering the coronavirus situation.  
All those involved in the test have been requested to follow the hygiene rules properly. Authorities posted the instructions on the National University's website on Monday (August 30) night.
Previously, due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country, various examinations under the National University were postponed in March as per the government directives.
As the Covid-19 situation has improved a bit and the immunization programme has been expanded, the authorities have taken the decision to hold the examinations considering the future of the students.
The instructions for taking the exam on the university's website on Monday night said that all concerned with the exams are being requested to follow the hygiene rules. Seats should be arranged at the examination centre at a distance of at least three feet between the two candidates. In this case, if necessary, the examination can be taken at the venue with the permission of the authority.
It has also been said that all teachers, examinees, officers and employees will enter the examination centre wearing masks. The mask must be worn properly and no one can enter the test centre without the mask. The masks can be opened only temporarily to confirm the identity of the examinees.
The instructions further said that soap and water should be provided for hand washing before entering the test centre. If necessary, hand sanitizer should be provided.
According to the decision of the Department of Health, everyone aged 18 and above is being vaccinated against coronavirus. Teachers, students, officers and employees who have not yet been vaccinated should be encouraged to be vaccinated. Moreover, the guidelines state that all health regulations issued by the Department of Health must be followed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders parents to stay for 15  days with 2 Japanese daughters
NU to hold postponed exams in Sept
People burn the effigy of Khondker Mostaque Ahamad and vandalize
Ctg-Dhaka oil pipeline setting likely to start by mid-month
MoU on Rohingya relocation to be signed this month
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inspects
‘No example’ of Ziaur Rahman firing a shot at Pakistani forces: Hasina
29 brick kilns fined over Tk 1 crore for damaging hills in Bandarban


Latest News
Covid: Two more dies in Bogura
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft