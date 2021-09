People burn the effigy of Khondker Mostaque Ahamad and vandalize











People burn the effigy of Khondker Mostaque Ahamad and vandalize his village home at Dashpara in Daukandi upazila of Cumilla during the local Awami League's programme to show contempt on Tuesday. The demonstrators demanded confiscating the properties of Mostaque, one of the masterminds behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo : Observer