Ctg-Dhaka oil pipeline setting likely to start by mid-month

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 31: The work for installation of 246-km-long Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline is expected to begin in mid-September.

BPC sources said that 5-kilometre-long pipeline arrived in Chattogram in June last while 20 kilometres will arrive in the first week of September. With the arrival of 20 km pipeline, the installation will begin at Chattogram, Cumilla and Munshiganj points of the 246 km long pipeline.

The remaining 221-km-long pipeline will arrive within the current year from China. Where those pipes are being manufactured.

It may be mentioned that the shipment of those pipes from China had been badly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It may be mentioned that the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) had taken a project of 246-kilometre pipeline for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensure its quick supply.

It may be mentioned that the BPC had taken up the project involving Tk 27 billion to carry imported and refined petroleum from the port city Chattogram to Dhaka. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022. Presently, from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj, oil tankers usually transport oil through waterways to the depots in the country's northern areas including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar (Sunamganj).

The 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Chattogram tank terminal at Padma Oil Installations at Patenga to Godnail tank terminal in Narayanganj.

Besides, the state-run Petroleum Corporation will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj to carry oil.

Another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to supply oil to Chandpur areas later on. The oil transportation pipeline will be secure as it will be three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline. Once the pipeline is installed, it would help cut time in oil delivery to end-users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the government's highest economic policy-making body, approved the pipeline project in October in 2019. BPC sources further said, Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil a year.

Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 per cent of oil through waterways. Currently, Bangladesh depends on coastal tankers, railway wagons and tank-lorries to carry refined oils to end-users after import from global suppliers into Chattogram depots as it has no major oil-carrying pipeline. Small barges, mostly owned by the private sector, also carry petroleum products on various river routes.

The BPC imports nearly 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil and 5.2 million tonnes of refined oil annually to meet the total consumption of the country.

Besides, different natural gas fields and private fractionation plants supply around 0.30 million tonnes of petroleum products. BPC observed that an amount of Tk 1.50 billion would be saved annually as transportation cost and by checking pilferage during transportation through railway and waterways.

It was alleged that a good quantity of fuel oil is being stolen at different points on the railway and waterway routes during its supply from Chattogram port and Eastern Refinery Limited to different areas across the country.

