MoU on Rohingya relocation to be signed this month

The government wants to reach its target of rehabilitating one lakh Rohingya people at Bhashanchar of Noakhali's Hatiya from Teknaf's Ukhia Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar by this year after completing necessary procedures including signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UNHCR.

The conditions of the MoU to be signed to look after the Rohingya issues at Bhashanchar were already settled in separate bilateral meeting between Bangladesh government and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees). The two parties will sign the MoU within the first week of September after approval of their respective higher authorities, Md. Mohsin, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary on Tuesday told this correspondent at his office in Secretariat.

He said that after completion of all procedures including signing the MoU, Rohingya rehabilitation work would be started by first week of October this year. It would take around two and half a month to complete relocation of around 81,000 people in phases due to inadequate transport facilities.

The government has already relocated around 19,000 Rohingya to Bhashanchar using the naval water transports. Remaining 81,000 Rohingyas will also be carried with the same lower-capacity vehicles, said Md. Mohsin.







