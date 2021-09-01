Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MoU on Rohingya relocation to be signed this month

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Staff Correspondent

The government wants to reach its target of rehabilitating one lakh Rohingya people at Bhashanchar of Noakhali's Hatiya from Teknaf's Ukhia Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar by this year after completing necessary procedures including signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UNHCR.
The conditions of the MoU to be signed to look after the Rohingya issues at Bhashanchar were already settled in separate bilateral meeting between Bangladesh government and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees). The two parties will sign the MoU within the first week of September after approval of their respective higher authorities, Md. Mohsin, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary on Tuesday told this correspondent at his office in Secretariat.
He said that after completion of all procedures including signing the MoU, Rohingya rehabilitation work would be started by first week of October this year. It would take around two and half a month to complete relocation of around 81,000 people in phases due to inadequate transport facilities.
The government has already relocated around 19,000 Rohingya to Bhashanchar using the naval water transports. Remaining 81,000 Rohingyas will also be carried with the same lower-capacity vehicles, said Md. Mohsin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders parents to stay for 15  days with 2 Japanese daughters
NU to hold postponed exams in Sept
People burn the effigy of Khondker Mostaque Ahamad and vandalize
Ctg-Dhaka oil pipeline setting likely to start by mid-month
MoU on Rohingya relocation to be signed this month
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inspects
‘No example’ of Ziaur Rahman firing a shot at Pakistani forces: Hasina
29 brick kilns fined over Tk 1 crore for damaging hills in Bandarban


Latest News
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft