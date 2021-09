29 brick kilns fined over Tk 1 crore for damaging hills in Bandarban

MoU on Rohingya relocation to be signed this month

Ctg-Dhaka oil pipeline setting likely to start by mid-month

People burn the effigy of Khondker Mostaque Ahamad and vandalize

HC orders parents to stay for 15 days with 2 Japanese daughters

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inspects the spot where a ferryboat hit the span of the Padma Bridge on Tuesday. photo : Observer

