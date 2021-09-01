29 brick kilns fined over Tk 1 crore for damaging hills in Bandarban

The Department of Environment (DoE) Chattogram (region) fined 29 brick kilns Tk 108,70,000 for damaging environment by cutting hills in Lama upazila of Bandarban.

The fine was imposed on them after a hearing at DoE's Khulshi office in the port city.

Mofidul Alam, director of DoE Chattogram region told The Daily Observer that there had been allegations against them of cutting hills.

The kilns don't have any clearances from DoE prompting the action against them, he said.

However, Brick kilns are blamed for most air pollution in seven major cities in the country, particularly during dry season when most bricks are made, turning the air quality of these metropolises severely unhealthy.

Also to blame are construction work that kicks up dust, poorly-mainly maintained vehicles that emit excessive harmful particles and toxic gases, and industrial air pollution, according to the Department of Environemnt ( DoF). A five year survey by the department found Narayanganj has the most polluted air, followed by Dhaka.

Third is Gazipur, which is followed by Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, and Barishal, The air in Sylhet city, however, is cleaner.

The survey was done between 2013 and 2018 with funds from the World Bank.

Even through Dhaka came out second worst in the country, the World Health Organisation ( WHO) in 2018 said Dhaka was the World's third worst city in term of air pollution, behind Delhi and Cairo.







