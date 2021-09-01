Video
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:02 PM
Home Back Page

Govt to rehabilitate river erosion victims

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Staff Correspondent

Along with protecting river banks from erosion, the government is now planning to rehabilitate the river erosion victims across the country providing new shelters at safer places.
The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry (MoDMR) has taken an initiative in line with the government's policy to ensure shelters for country's all people, according to ministry sources.
To implement the initiative smoothly, the Disaster Management Ministry has already forwarded a proposal to the Finance Ministry to allocate Tk 100 crore recently.
The ministry officials hoped that the allocation would be given soon to rehabilitate the distressed people.
When contacted, Ministry's Secretary Md. Mohsin on Tuesday told this correspondent that the government was already providing shelters to distressed people. Nearly, nine lakh families have been given houses as gifts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Though the country hasn't faced big floods this year, the trend of massive river erosion is seen in different places across the country.
A huge number of people have lost their houses, homesteads, gardens and croplands along with domestic animals due to devastating river erosions.
Considering the situation, the ministry has decided to bring the distressed people who lost houses, homesteads and gardens in river erosion, under rehabilitation programme.
All erosion victim families would be provided new safer shelters, he said, adding, "We have given a proposal to the Finance Ministry to allocate Tk 10 crore for the work. Once the fund is allocated, they will be rehabilitated at safer places."
Regarding this year's river erosion, he said mainly the people of Jamuna, Brahmanputra and Teesta basin are facing massive river erosion.  The field administration officials are collecting information about the victims. Following the data, they will be rehabilitated.
He said some places of the country's 11 to 12 districts are facing floods now due to recent heavy rainfall and upstream water. But, this is not massive. There is no chance of massive flood in the country this year.


