Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:02 PM
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance

IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Jashore Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in banking operations' recently, says a press release.
Profesor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest.  Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Manging Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.
Prof. Md. Mozahidul Islam Chowdhury, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.
Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Jashore Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha & Md. Shafiul Azam, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the programme. Head of Branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar.



« PreviousNext »

