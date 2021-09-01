BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

National Exchange Company S.R.L, Italy Deputy General Manager Rashidul Islam handing over a crest to M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited for providing excellent services for distributing Inward Remittances sent by the Bangladeshi Expatriates through National Exchange Company S.R.L, Italy. Southeast Bank tied-up Inward Remittance Distribution agreement with National Exchange in 2020. Senior officials of both the organisations are seen present on the occasion. photo: BankNCC Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Executive Member (Admin) Sayeda Ferduos Alam Nila, Executive Member (Treasurer) Shah Alam of Purbachol Club Ltd and NCC Bank senior officials at a tree plantation programme organised by NCC Bank , Purbachol Club Ltd to mark 46th martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as part of various programme chalked out to mark the occasion. In addition to displaying banner at Head Office, Branches and Upa-Shakhas, distribution of sapling and tree plantation activities were also carried out to pay homage of the Father of the Nation. photo: Bank