Gold prices edge back towards 1-month peak as dollar

Aug 31: Gold prices rose back towards the previous session's four-week high on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors awaited August U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,815.11 per ounce by 0848 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 4 on Monday at $1,822.92. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,817.20.

"We have tailwinds from the dollar, which has weakened further, and softer yields. But against that the gold market has struggled to challenge a key area of resistance around $1,830-$1,835/oz," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

"Also, the continued rally in global stocks has reduced the need for diversification, which is acting as a counter to supportive factors like a weaker dollar and yields."

Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index slipped to a more than three-week low. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield fell to a one-week low.

Meanwhile, European stocks were en route for their seventh straight month of gains, as hopes for more policy support overshadowed economic risks from a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium last week, the spotlight shifts to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which could shed more light on the Fed's tapering strategy. -Reuters









