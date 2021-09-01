Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold prices edge back towards 1-month peak as dollar

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Aug 31: Gold prices rose back towards the previous session's four-week high on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors awaited August U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,815.11 per ounce by 0848 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 4 on Monday at $1,822.92. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,817.20.
"We have tailwinds from the dollar, which has weakened further, and softer yields. But against that the gold market has struggled to challenge a key area of resistance around $1,830-$1,835/oz," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.
"Also, the continued rally in global stocks has reduced the need for diversification, which is acting as a counter to supportive factors like a weaker dollar and yields."
Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index slipped to a more than three-week low. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield fell to a one-week low.
Meanwhile, European stocks were en route for their seventh straight month of gains, as hopes for more policy support overshadowed economic risks from a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium last week, the spotlight shifts to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which could shed more light on the Fed's tapering strategy.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
Gold prices edge back towards 1-month peak as dollar
Masatsugu Asakawa reelected as ADB President
Emirates airline announces key changes in leadership roles
Salman leads US-Bangla Airlines team to Uzbekistan
WEConnect launches certification for BD women-run businesses
Handing  over a freezer ambulance to Dinajpur


Latest News
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft