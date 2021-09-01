

Masatsugu Asakawa reelected as ADB President

His new term runs for 5 years beginning on November 24, 2021.

Asakawa was first elected as ADB's 10th President on November 30, 2019, and assumed the position on January 17, 2020, serving the remaining term of his predecessor, Takehiko Nakao, said a press release on Tuesday.

Prior to joining ADB in 2019, Asakawa was the Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and has a close-to-four decades' career at the Ministry of Finance, where he gained extensive and diverse experience in international finance and development.

Asakawa also successfully led international taxation discussions including Base Erosion Profit Shifting project as Chair for Committee on Fiscal Affairs in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development from 2011 to 2016.

Born in 1958, Asakawa holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Tokyo, and a Master in Public Affairs from Princeton University. -BSS



















