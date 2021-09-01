Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Salman leads US-Bangla Airlines team to Uzbekistan

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business correspondent

A high level business delegation led by Salman Fazlur Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina reached for Bangladesh Trade and Investment Distribution in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.  
The Bangladeshi delegation will hold meetings with trade delegations from various ministries of Uzbekistan from September 1 to 7, says a press release.
A 30-member delegation flew to Tashkent on a special flight of US-Bangla Airlines, one of the private airlines of Bangladesh. The delegation included Junaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister, Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), senior government officials, FBCCI representatives, policy makers from various industries and Representatives of various media.
The airline authorities are proud to be a partner of US-Bangla Airlines in the journey of high level business representatives between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. US-Bangla Airlines has expressed its firm commitment to be more focused on air passenger services by being able to play a role as a partner of the government in the development of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
Gold prices edge back towards 1-month peak as dollar
Masatsugu Asakawa reelected as ADB President
Emirates airline announces key changes in leadership roles
Salman leads US-Bangla Airlines team to Uzbekistan
WEConnect launches certification for BD women-run businesses
Handing  over a freezer ambulance to Dinajpur


Latest News
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft