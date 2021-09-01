Salman leads US-Bangla Airlines team to Uzbekistan

A high level business delegation led by Salman Fazlur Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina reached for Bangladesh Trade and Investment Distribution in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi delegation will hold meetings with trade delegations from various ministries of Uzbekistan from September 1 to 7, says a press release.

A 30-member delegation flew to Tashkent on a special flight of US-Bangla Airlines, one of the private airlines of Bangladesh. The delegation included Junaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister, Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), senior government officials, FBCCI representatives, policy makers from various industries and Representatives of various media.

The airline authorities are proud to be a partner of US-Bangla Airlines in the journey of high level business representatives between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. US-Bangla Airlines has expressed its firm commitment to be more focused on air passenger services by being able to play a role as a partner of the government in the development of the country.





