Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:01 PM
WEConnect launches certification for BD women-run businesses

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

WEConnect International has launched a women's business enterprise certification for businesses that are at least 51 per cent owned, managed and controlled by one or more women in Bangladesh.
The WEConnect International Certification is a globally-recognised assessment process available in 48 countries, and it opens doors for women-owned businesses seeking access to a growing community of corporations and other large buyers committed to gender-inclusive sourcing through their value chains.
With certification, women-owned businesses will increase their online visibility by having their full company profile listed in a searchable, global database of 12,000+ registered and 1,000+ certified women-owned suppliers.
Available in 10 languages, the database is used exclusively by member buyers, including some of the largest corporations in the world. Certified businesses can also use the globally-recognised Women Owned logo on consumer-facing products to enhance and differentiate their brand.
Benefits of certification also include virtual and in-person 'meet the member' opportunities with large buyers ready to listen to short presentations or pitches and offering feedback.
There are also formal mentorship programmes offered by WEConnect International members on a select basis, as well as in-person and virtual webinar-based training and capacity-building programmes through WEConnect Academy.
'The certification process is critical to increasing spend with diverse suppliers,' said Elizabeth A Vazquez, CEO and co-founder of WEConnect International.
'It provides the reassurance member buyers need when seeking to buy more from verified women-owned business and adds rigor and credibility to their inclusive sourcing efforts.'
The WEConnect International Certification was launched in Bangladesh as part of the World Bank's Corporate Connect project funded by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative.
For further information on the project, certification or ways to enroll in training programmes, please contact the organisers at: [email protected]


