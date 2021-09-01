BGMEA urges India again to quicken trades at land ports

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) again called on Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Vikram K Doraiswami to expedite and facilitate trade through land ports, including Benapole, to reduce time and cost.

The trade body recently urged easing travel procedures, including visa, and resuming flights, especially for businessmen from the country. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request during a meeting with Doraiswami at the association's office in Dhaka, reports fibre2fashion, news portal.

Both sides discussed existing issues in export-import, especially in the readymade garments and textile industry, and possible ways to address them, according to a BGMEA statement.

They also discussed potential areas of further collaboration between Bangladesh and India to derive mutual trade benefits.

BGMEA leaders also sought the cooperation of the Indian high commissioner in exchanging knowledge and expertise in the apparel and textile industry.

Earlier this month, Hassan wrote a letter Doraiswami requesting New Delhi to expedite and facilitate export-import through the Bangaon-Benapole land port.



