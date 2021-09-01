BGMEA launches tree plantation campaign



BGMEA President Faqurue Hassan (2nd from right) flanked by others inaugurating a campaign by planting a tree on the premises of Sparrow Apparels in Gazipur recently.

Bangabandhu also dreamt of a prosperous and green Bangladesh and initiated tree plantation campaigns in the country soon after the independence as he realized the importance of trees to protect environment long before the issue of climate change had surfaced.

BGMEA President Faqurue Hassan inaugurated the campaign by planting trees on the premises of Sparrow Apparels in Gazipur on August 15 where he along with the leaders of BGMEA paid homage to the architect of our independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Later on, the BGMEA President planted trees in different garment factories in Chattogram, Gazipur and Narayanganj with the aim to inspire people from all walks of life to fill Bangladesh with greenery. The month-long campaign concluded by planting trees at the newly constructed BGMEA headquarters at Uttara in Dhaka.

The garment industry has been making crucial contribution to the socio-economic transformation of Bangladesh for around four decades. The industry will continue to contribute to building "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh will continue its march forward with indomitable spirit under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

TikTok launches safety center in Bangladesh

Business Desk

TikTok Tuesday announced the launch of its safety center to foster a safe and welcoming platform for the vibrant and diverse community users, especially teens and parents.

The online safety center is a one stop destination providing access to safety policies, and resources in both Bengali and English. It is powered with information and tools that can help users to stay in control and feel safe while using the app, says a press release.

As a platform that inspires creative expression and joy, TikTok is committed to its user's safety. The Safety Center include guidance on how to prevent cyber bullying, has a Parental Guide feature, Family Pairing which allows a parent or a family member to link their TikTok account to their teens and set control over "Screen Time Management", "Restricted Mode" and control who can send them a message. Thus, providing greater control to what their children are doing on the platform, and more. The TikTok safety center also houses several articles and safety videos that are easy to use.

"The safety center is a resource for users with tools that they can use to be safe and enjoy best possible experience. We believe that online safety is a shared responsibility and users, experts, governments, and platforms must work together towards it. We are proud that we continue to take proactive steps in that direction." - TikTok Spokesperson

Being a responsible platform, TikTok has always prioritised user safety. Recently, TikTok launched its Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled #HoiShocheton to help raise awareness among the digital community around online scams, safety and responsible use of the platform. Earlier in 2020, to commemorate World Internet Day, TikTok had also announced the launch of #AmraSafeInternetSafe campaign in Bangladesh.

For more information about TikTok's safety efforts, please visit: https://www.TikTok.com/safety/.





Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has launched a month-long tree plantation campaign in the month of August to pay homage to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was martyred with most of family members on August 15, 1975.Bangabandhu also dreamt of a prosperous and green Bangladesh and initiated tree plantation campaigns in the country soon after the independence as he realized the importance of trees to protect environment long before the issue of climate change had surfaced.BGMEA President Faqurue Hassan inaugurated the campaign by planting trees on the premises of Sparrow Apparels in Gazipur on August 15 where he along with the leaders of BGMEA paid homage to the architect of our independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.Later on, the BGMEA President planted trees in different garment factories in Chattogram, Gazipur and Narayanganj with the aim to inspire people from all walks of life to fill Bangladesh with greenery. The month-long campaign concluded by planting trees at the newly constructed BGMEA headquarters at Uttara in Dhaka.The garment industry has been making crucial contribution to the socio-economic transformation of Bangladesh for around four decades. The industry will continue to contribute to building "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh will continue its march forward with indomitable spirit under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.TikTok launches safety center in BangladeshBusiness DeskTikTok Tuesday announced the launch of its safety center to foster a safe and welcoming platform for the vibrant and diverse community users, especially teens and parents.The online safety center is a one stop destination providing access to safety policies, and resources in both Bengali and English. It is powered with information and tools that can help users to stay in control and feel safe while using the app, says a press release.As a platform that inspires creative expression and joy, TikTok is committed to its user's safety. The Safety Center include guidance on how to prevent cyber bullying, has a Parental Guide feature, Family Pairing which allows a parent or a family member to link their TikTok account to their teens and set control over "Screen Time Management", "Restricted Mode" and control who can send them a message. Thus, providing greater control to what their children are doing on the platform, and more. The TikTok safety center also houses several articles and safety videos that are easy to use."The safety center is a resource for users with tools that they can use to be safe and enjoy best possible experience. We believe that online safety is a shared responsibility and users, experts, governments, and platforms must work together towards it. We are proud that we continue to take proactive steps in that direction." - TikTok SpokespersonBeing a responsible platform, TikTok has always prioritised user safety. Recently, TikTok launched its Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled #HoiShocheton to help raise awareness among the digital community around online scams, safety and responsible use of the platform. Earlier in 2020, to commemorate World Internet Day, TikTok had also announced the launch of #AmraSafeInternetSafe campaign in Bangladesh.For more information about TikTok's safety efforts, please visit: https://www.TikTok.com/safety/.