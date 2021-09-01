

MGI becomes sponsor for triathlete Arafat

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) will be the official sponsor for him in this event, says a press release.

Recently, Mohammad Samsuzzaman Arafat signed a contract on this with MGI. Senior ED Taif Bin Yousuf signed the contract on behalf of MGI, which will sponsor Arafat in all of the sports activities for 1 year, including the 'Ironman 70.3 World Championship'.

'Ironman Triathlon' is a series of long-distance running events organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). It is widely considered as one of the most challenging one-day sports events. In this, a participant needs to complete 3.86 km of swimming, 180.25 km of cycling & 42.20 km of running within 17 hours, without any break. Ironman 70.3 World Championship is a half marathon.

Previously, Arafat showed his class in Ironman Malaysia 2019, Ironman European Championship 2019 in Frankfurt and Ironman Malaysia 2017. Besides, he has run Teknaf to Tetulia in just 20 days, which includes enormous courage to cross the mighty Jamuna river by swimming.

He also became 2nd (1st amongst the Bangladeshis) in 'Dhaka Challenge 2017', where he completed 400 meters swimming, 32 km cycling & 8km running. Apart from these, he has crossed the 'Bangla Channel' in between Teknaf & St. Martin in consecutive 7 years.

MGI always believes in 'Breaking Boundaries' and works accordingly. MGI is always there to support the athletes/sports personalities who are determined about breaking their own boundaries.

Avik Anwar, the first Bangladeshi motorsports winner, is also with MGI as the official brand ambassador. The signing of triathlete Mohammad Samsuzzaman Arafat is a continuation of MGI being in support of these personalities.









