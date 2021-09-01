Video
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:00 PM
Business

France’s Covid relief spending hits 240b euros

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

PARIS, Aug 31: The French government has extended 240 billion euros ($283 billion) in financial aid to businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, mainly in the form of state-guaranteed loans, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced Monday.
President Emmanuel Macron vowed to protect French companies and their employees "whatever the cost" after many were forced to close during three nationwide lockdowns since the outbreak began.
"The bill for 'whatever the cost' stands at 80 billion euros in subsidies, and 160 billion euros in loans," Le Maire told France Inter radio.
The aid will now be limited to only the hardest-hit sectors such as tourism and leisure, whose representatives are to meet with Le Maire and other officials later Monday.
The government expects economic growth to hit six percent this year after France and other countries plunged into recession last year.    -AFP


