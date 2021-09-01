Video
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021
Business

Asian markets rise as traders brush off early upset at China data

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug 31: Markets rose in Asia on Tuesday, tracking another record Wall Street close, as investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by data indicating China's economic recovery had been slowed down by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.
The positive energy stoked by a pledge from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell to be cautious in withdrawing the bank's vast financial support appeared to have dissipated at the open, replaced by fresh concerns over Beijing's crackdown on private enterprises and the ever-present spectre of the coronavirus.
The day got off to a weak start after China released figures showing activity in the services industry contracted last month for the first time since February 2020.
Authorities imposed strict travel restrictions on swathes of the country this month to contain its worst outbreak of Covid since the initial pandemic with dozens of cities affected and tens of millions of people subject to containment measures.    -AFP


