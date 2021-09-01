Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

French consumer spending slumps, prices jump

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

PARIS, Aug 31: Spending by French consumers is falling while inflation is accelerating, data showed Tuesday, adding to concerns about the strength of the economic recovery as the pandemic drags on.
Household consumption fell by 2.2 percent in July from the previous month after a modest monthly rise in June, the national statistics agency INSEE said in a regular report.
The data, which correct for inflation and seasonal variations, found a 2.9-percent drop in spending on food and a 2.7-percent drop on manufactured goods.
Decreased spending on clothing and durable goods wiped out gains registered the previous month.
Spending on energy, meanwhile, rose by 1.0 percent.
A separate report by INSEE found that a surge in energy prices played a role in the acceleration of 12-month inflation to 1.9 percent in August from 1.2 percent in July.
Food and energy prices posted the sharpest increases, while sales of goods also rose as the French summer sale period ended in July.
Using the EU's standard measure of consumer price inflation, the HICP, French inflation rose to 2.4 percent in August from 1.5 percent in July.
The European Central Bank defines price stability as inflation rates of just below 2.0 percent, but is willing to tolerate temporary over- or undershooting of that level before stepping in.
Meanwhile, INSEE revised its figure for second quarter economic growth to 1.1 percent, from its initial estimate of 0.9 percent.
While the upward revision will certainly be welcomed, the latest data will be cause for concern as consumer spending is the main driver of the French economy.
Inflation has also been a worry as it could push the ECB to wind down its support for the economy, even as part of the price rises going forward may be due to pandemic-related shortages of goods.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
Gold prices edge back towards 1-month peak as dollar
Masatsugu Asakawa reelected as ADB President
Emirates airline announces key changes in leadership roles
Salman leads US-Bangla Airlines team to Uzbekistan
WEConnect launches certification for BD women-run businesses
Handing  over a freezer ambulance to Dinajpur


Latest News
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft