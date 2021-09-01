Mediacom receives 21 awards in Commward 2021

Advertising agency Mediacom Limited has received the second highest number of awards on the 10th season of "Commward 2021" - the largest recognition in our country's advertising industry. The agency has won 21 awards in 2021 in different categories with 2 gold, 9 silver and 10 bronze awards recently arranged by Bangladesh Brand Forum, says a press release.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the award function could not take place in the last two years. Therefore, this year the event covered for the time. The entire function was held virtually on 28th August 2021. Experts from country's leading advertising agencies were to judge the best advertisements from all the submissions.

More than 1100 submissions were given this year from different companies. Among them, Mediacom has achieved 21 awards for Senora, Meril Lip Balm, Revive Talc, Sepnil, Radhuni and a2i which is the second largest win of the season. Submissions for Campaign for Women, Brand Experience, Native, Covid Response, Digital, Art Direction, Print, Social Campaign, Film, Copywriting, Film Crafting segment have brought this prestigious recognition for Mediacom.















