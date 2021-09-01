Interbank money market turns vibrant as businesses reopen

Banks' overnight borrowing from the call money market almost doubled in the second half of the month of August compared with that in the first half of the month after relaxation of Covid-centric restrictions and subsequent reopening of business and economic activities.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the average borrowing of banks from call money market increased by 84 per cent or Tk 2,798.12 crore to Tk 6,139.06 crore in the second half of August from Tk 3,340.93 crore in the first half of the month.

The country's call money market remained dull since a fresh wave of Covid outbreak in the country in April when the government imposed strict restrictions on movement to contain coronavirus infections.

Before the fresh wave of the outbreak, the daily borrowing by banks was around Tk 4,000 crore to Tk 5,000 crore. The transactions through the call money market dropped to around Tk 3,000 crore afterwards and the situation remained almost the same before the relaxation of coronavirus-centric restrictions on August 11.

In January and February 2021, transactions through the call money market increased above Tk 6,000 crore when the business and economic activities were almost normal.

The banks' borrowing from call money market declined gradually since the second half of the month of March with the spike in coronavirus infections that prompted the government to issue strict restrictions from April 5.

The government relaxed the restrictions on public movement and business activities on August 11 by reopening all government and non-government offices, shopping malls, markets, shops, restaurants and hotels and resuming services of public transports.

Immediately after the relaxation of the restrictions, businesses resumed activities that boosted the country's local as well as international trade and the situation resulted in an increased demand for taka and dollar, bankers said.

Amid the increased demand for taka and dollar, the gradual decline in remittance in the last couple of months compelled the central bank to resume its dollar selling after purchasing the greenbacks since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. Triggered by the increased demand, the exchange rate of dollars in interbank money market reached an all-time high of Tk 85.2 on Sunday even after the injection of the greenbacks by the central bank.

The BB's dollar sales in interbank money market coincided with the central bank's move to mop up excess taka from the money market to bring down excess liquidity. Consequently, the demand for the local currency increased in overnight money market.

An official of the central bank said that BB was observing the money market situation closely and would continue with its expansionary monetary policy stance in FY22. The BB has tools to increase money supply on the market whenever it would be required.

The demand for call money has increased at a time when excess liquidity reached a record high of Tk 2.31 lakh crore from around Tk 1.15 lakh crore 15 months ago.





