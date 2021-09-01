Stocks return to gaining tracks after a 3-day losing streak

Stocks retuned to gaining tracks on Tuesday following a three-day losing streak as investors took fresh stakes pilling up indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose by 45.64 points or 0.66 per cent to 6,869, after losing more than 61 points in the past three consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips also rose 10.46 points to 2,453 and the Shariah Index (DSES) soared 6.04 points to 1,490 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 22.49 billion, up 22 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 18.46 billion.

The gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 376 issues traded, 225 advanced, 119 declined and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.16 billion changing hands, followed by LafargeHolcim (Tk 954 million), BATBC (Tk 641 million), Makson Spinning Mills (Tk 557 million) and Beximco Pharma (Tk 511 million). The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 153 points to 19,997 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 86 points to 11,985 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 202 advanced, 100 declined and 25 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 27.23 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 714 million.



