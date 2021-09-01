Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks return to gaining tracks after a 3-day losing streak

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Business Correspondent

Stocks retuned to gaining tracks on Tuesday following a three-day losing streak as investors took fresh stakes pilling up indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose by 45.64 points or 0.66 per cent to 6,869, after losing more than 61 points in the past three consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips also rose 10.46 points to 2,453 and the Shariah Index (DSES) soared 6.04 points to 1,490 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 22.49 billion, up 22 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 18.46 billion.
The gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 376 issues traded, 225 advanced, 119 declined and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.16 billion changing hands, followed by LafargeHolcim (Tk 954 million), BATBC (Tk 641 million), Makson Spinning Mills (Tk 557 million) and Beximco Pharma (Tk 511 million). The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 153 points to 19,997 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 86 points to  11,985 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 202 advanced, 100 declined and 25 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 27.23 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 714 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
Gold prices edge back towards 1-month peak as dollar
Masatsugu Asakawa reelected as ADB President
Emirates airline announces key changes in leadership roles
Salman leads US-Bangla Airlines team to Uzbekistan
WEConnect launches certification for BD women-run businesses
Handing  over a freezer ambulance to Dinajpur


Latest News
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft