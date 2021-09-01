

‘Stimulus package taken for expansion of renewable energy’

"Rooftop solar and net metering system is getting popularity day by day as a business model," he told British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson as the envoy met him virtually on Monday.

Nasul Hamid said solar home system has been providing electricity to around 2.0 crore people at off-grid areas across the country due to incentives.

He said that the initial cost and storage of renewable energy system is a huge challenge. "Huge land is needed for solar power. We have completed wind mapping but more researches on wind power and ocean power are required. In this case technical, economic and experience exchange is essential," the state minister added.

He said that initiatives have been taken to import hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan.

During the meeting, Nasrul discussed Bangladesh's Energy Transition, its possibilities and power system master plan review with the envoy.

Besides, Bangladesh's Planning, climate and environmental protection with the Energy Transition Council were also discussed in the virtual meeting.

The High Commissioner highlighted about Net Zero emission by 2050.

During the meeting, team leader on climate change and environment of British High Commission John Warburton and Director (Development) Judith Herbertson joined.

The state minister greeted the High Commissioner and said that Bangladesh is conducting all development activities in coordination with the environment. -BSS











