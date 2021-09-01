BD seeks global support for the Asia-Pacific LDCs

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has called for stronger policies and support measures for the least developed countries (LDCs).

He urged the global community for new international support architecture for the LDCs.

The Minister also made calls for the graduating LDCs at the High-level opening session of the 4-day Asia-Pacific Regional Review Meeting, jointly convened by the Bangladesh government, UN-OHRLLS, and UN-ESCAP at the UN Headquarters in Geneva in preparation for the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (UNLDC-5) to be held in Qatar in January.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Momen lauded the remarkable progress made by the majority of the LDCs of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in reducing poverty and investing in human resources and infrastructure, according to a press release of the foreign ministry issued on Tuesday.

Rabab Fatima, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York chaired the opening session while several high-level speakers including Volkan Bozkir, President of the UN General Assembly, Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the ECOSOC, Eisenhower Mkaka, Foreign Minister of Malawi and Chair of the LDCs, and Faruk Kaymakci, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey spoke on this event.

Foreign Minister Momen also chaired one session of the regional review meeting, titled "Ministerial dialogue on lessons learned in the implementation of the IPoA-challenges encountered and the way forward".

The foreign minister also held meetings with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees at their offices in Geneva on Monday.

During his meeting with Dr. Tedros, Foreign Minister emphasised the more effective role of WHO to ensure the availability, affordability, and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines for the developing countries. Dr. Momen further highlighted the importance of temporary waiver of TRIPS obligations on the production of Covid-19 vaccines, medicines, and other medical equipment.

He informed the DG of Bangladesh's capacity to produce vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other medical equipment that would be crucial to fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Momen also briefed DG of WHO about the significant positive impact of the community clinics on public health, particularly maternal and neonatal health in Bangladesh, and sought support from the WHO for establishing more such clinics.

During his meeting with the Director-General of UNHCR Mr. Philippo Grandi, Dr. Momen requested for UNHCR's support to put pressure on Myanmar for sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

DG Grandi again expressed the sincere appreciation of the UNHCR to the Government of Bangladesh, particularly to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for her extraordinary humanitarian decision to provide the forcibly displaced Rohingyas shelter in Bangladesh.

During his meeting with Daren Tang, the Director-General of WIPO, Foreign Minister Momen sought WIPO's special support and facilitation for Bangladesh's smooth graduation and achievement of Vision 2041 by providing support in strengthening the IP sector of Bangladesh.

Both Minister Momen and DG Tang agreed that intellectual property should be a tool for development, and should work as an incentive for SMEs, women entrepreneurs, and the youth.

Bangladesh has been playing an active leadership role in the multilateral fora on behalf of the LDCs.

In recognition of that, Ambassador Rabab Fatima, along with Ambassador Bob Rae, Permanent Representative of Canada to the UN in New York, was elected co-chair of the LDC-5 Preparatory Committee bureau, a key committee that will lead preparations for the LDC-5 conference.

As a Co-Chair, Bangladesh will have the opportunity to move forward with some of its key priorities, including sustainable graduation and international support measures for graduation.



















