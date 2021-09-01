Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 4,300cr skill dev project goes to next ECNEC meet

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300
Mizanur Rahman

Tk 4,300cr skill dev project goes to next ECNEC meet

Tk 4,300cr skill dev project goes to next ECNEC meet

The government is going to implement a project on skill development of youth, women and backward classes at a cost of Tk 4,299.99 crore. The government will provide Tk 1,819.99 crore from its own resources and the World Bank will give the remaining Tk 2,560 crore.
The cost of 3200 consultants in the project has been earmarked at Tk 144 crore. It is 3.35 percent of the project cost. It will be presented before the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). It will be implemented by the Department of Technical Education by December 2028.
Former World Bank lead economist in Dhaka office Dr Zahid Hossain talking about huge number of consultants said it is unnecessarily that the World Bank loan should be so lavishly used.  
It is not uncommon to hire consultant for a technical education project, but it is questionable where the consultant will be needed for the main activities of the proposed project. The Planning Commission should look into the matter.   
Head of the Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division at the Planning Commission A A Mohiuddin Osmani said consultants in various fields such as environmental impact, social impact, project intermediate evaluation, annual evaluation, overseeing anti-corruption activities are needed.  However there is need for 'check and balance'.
Besides, an international standard institutes will be set up under the project. It needs consultant, he said.  Joint Secretary Borhanul Haque of Technical and Madrasa Education Department said the project has a loan component of World Bank. They have some needs when it comes to taking such loans.
The main project components are: construction of three non-residential buildings, acquisition of 15 acres of land, training, training grants, project grants. Apart from this, consultancy, seminar and conference expenses, ICT equipment, purchase of computer equipment will be made.
Moreover purchase of office equipment, furniture, and other equipment will be made.
In addition, assistance will be provided to create awareness in the Tivet sector regarding Covid-19. The current demographics dividend continues and there is no alternative to transforming the hands of a large working population, mainly women into skilled hands to reap the benefits. In this case, the necessity of technical education is immense.
The demand for skilled workers is increasing in the country and abroad. Although the participation of women in this country has increased significantly yet the employment rate for women is still far behind. Corona epidemic has appeared with that.
The government is working relentlessly to develop quality and diversified skills of women. It has given priority to women's empowerment and development of the disadvantaged. In post-Covid period women empowerment will further increase. In order to survive and function in a competitive market, it is necessary that women achieve up-to-date skills.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Jashore holds webinar on Shariah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
Gold prices edge back towards 1-month peak as dollar
Masatsugu Asakawa reelected as ADB President
Emirates airline announces key changes in leadership roles
Salman leads US-Bangla Airlines team to Uzbekistan
WEConnect launches certification for BD women-run businesses
Handing  over a freezer ambulance to Dinajpur


Latest News
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Housewife ‘kills self’ in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft