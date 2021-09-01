

Tk 4,300cr skill dev project goes to next ECNEC meet

The cost of 3200 consultants in the project has been earmarked at Tk 144 crore. It is 3.35 percent of the project cost. It will be presented before the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). It will be implemented by the Department of Technical Education by December 2028.

Former World Bank lead economist in Dhaka office Dr Zahid Hossain talking about huge number of consultants said it is unnecessarily that the World Bank loan should be so lavishly used.

It is not uncommon to hire consultant for a technical education project, but it is questionable where the consultant will be needed for the main activities of the proposed project. The Planning Commission should look into the matter.

Head of the Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division at the Planning Commission A A Mohiuddin Osmani said consultants in various fields such as environmental impact, social impact, project intermediate evaluation, annual evaluation, overseeing anti-corruption activities are needed. However there is need for 'check and balance'.

Besides, an international standard institutes will be set up under the project. It needs consultant, he said. Joint Secretary Borhanul Haque of Technical and Madrasa Education Department said the project has a loan component of World Bank. They have some needs when it comes to taking such loans.

The main project components are: construction of three non-residential buildings, acquisition of 15 acres of land, training, training grants, project grants. Apart from this, consultancy, seminar and conference expenses, ICT equipment, purchase of computer equipment will be made.

Moreover purchase of office equipment, furniture, and other equipment will be made.

In addition, assistance will be provided to create awareness in the Tivet sector regarding Covid-19. The current demographics dividend continues and there is no alternative to transforming the hands of a large working population, mainly women into skilled hands to reap the benefits. In this case, the necessity of technical education is immense.

The demand for skilled workers is increasing in the country and abroad. Although the participation of women in this country has increased significantly yet the employment rate for women is still far behind. Corona epidemic has appeared with that.

The government is working relentlessly to develop quality and diversified skills of women. It has given priority to women's empowerment and development of the disadvantaged. In post-Covid period women empowerment will further increase. In order to survive and function in a competitive market, it is necessary that women achieve up-to-date skills.

















