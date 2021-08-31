ACC cases see 59PC conviction

The conviction rate of the cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) reached around 59 per cent in the five years till December 2020, while the acquittal rate was 41 per cent.

According to the data presented by the ACC, the state watch body reached a 12 per cent more conviction rate in 2020 but only on the cases lodged under its laws.

However, the conviction rate in the Anti-Corruption Bureau period cases was below 50 per cent.

A few more cases will be added with the figure until July 31 this year because the number of cases that were disposed of is yet to be included in the latest statistics prepared by the prosecution section of the ACC, because the ongoing pandemic hampered the trial process of the court.

Sources said, in the five years, a total of 1350 cases were disposed of in the Special Judge Courts, where 807 accused were awarded different levels of conviction and 543 accused got acquittal from the charges of corruption brought against them by the ACC.

Of the cases, the total conviction rate was 58.92 per cent, and the rest 41.08 per cent were acquitted.

The ACC's former Chairman Iqbal Mahmood on several occasions

claimed that the conviction rate in graft cases filed by the ACC reached 70 per cent in the country.

Before leaving his charge, he said, "We made efforts for quick disposal of cases. To this end, the prosecution team was reshuffled and various initiatives were taken to increase the conviction rate."

Meanwhile, the conviction rate in the money laundering cases filed by the Commission was cent per cent in the last three years.In 2019, the ACC had filed 11 money laundering cases, and all the offenders were convicted.

In 2020, the Special Judge Courts in Dhaka disposed of 176 cases. Out of which 155 cases were filed by the ACC and the rest 21 cases inherited from the defunct Bureau of Anti-Corruption (BAC). The 155 cases instituted by the ACC were disposed of in the trial courts, out of which 111 cases ended in convictions. The rate of conviction in the cases of the Commission amounts to 71.61 per cent, while such rate corresponding to the cases of erstwhile BAC is nearly 47.62 per cent.

The conviction rate of the cases disposed of in the lower court was 60.54 per cent, 191out of 317 in 2019, 151 cases out of 849 which was 60.64 per cent in 2018, 189 out of 308 which was 58.21 per cent in 2017, and 155 out of 300 cases which were 46.50 per cent in 2016.

Considering the conviction rate of the cases disposed of in the lower courts, the acquittal rate was 39.46 per cent, 126 cases out of 317 cases in 2019, 98 out of 249 cases which was 39.36 per cent in 2018, 119 cases out of 308 which was 41.79 per cent in 2017, and 145 cases out of 300 cases which was 53.50 per cent in 2016.

Meanwhile, the concerned people said that the conviction in the ACC cases is less than expectation due to the lack of a permanent prosecution unit and negligence of a section of lawyers in handling the case.

Section 33 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004 states, "The Commission shall have its permanent prosecution unit consisting of the number of prosecutors required to deal with cases investigated by the Commission under this Act and adjudicated by the Special Judge."

Former Director General (Legal) of the ACC Md Maidul Islam said that the ACC is not able to bring the desired result during the trial due to the lack of its permanent prosecution.

However, sources of the prosecution said compared to the past, the ACC is now a more successful and effective institution. Once the conviction rate in cases filed by the ACC was 20 to 37 per cent.

At present, the Commission has taken extensive reforms in the prosecution policy. Lawyers to deal with the cases have been appointed one by one case. As a result, the conviction rate in ACC cases has been increasing in the last few years, sources said.

Md Khurshid Alam Khan, who led the ACC in the apex court, told the Daily Observer on Saturday, "The conviction rate of ACC cases sees increase in recent years. Everybody should give thanks to the ACC because the conviction rate of the ACC cases is higher compared to other cases."

However, he said, "The conviction rate might have been higher if some corrupt people did not move to the High Court for stopping the trial of the cases. In the last year, the ACC was able to get vacated 155 stay orders regarding the cases issued earlier by the HC."



