CJ concerned over sending money abroad thru online casinos

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has expressed concern over the money laundering abroad through online casinos, saying that it would affect the country's economy.

On Sunday, while hearing on a petition filed by the State against the High Court bail order granted to Shakil Khan, who was

arrested for involvement in developing online casino apps, a virtual Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain expressed their concern.

The apex court stayed the bail order after hearing on the petition.

Senior lawyer Yousuf Hossain Humayun and Advocate Golam Abbas Chowdhury appeared for Shakil Khan while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Deb Nath opposed the bail petition on behalf of the State.

Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Deb Nath told the court during the hearing that accused Shakil Khan is involved with online casino business.

The lawyer of the accused claimed in the hearing that he is a freelancer and developed apps for his client which is not illegal.

Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, said, "It is a good thing that the law has given permission but why do you make such bad apps? Can't you make good apps?"

In response, the lawyer said, "It is made the way customers demand. The law does not bar it from being made."

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain that this is a serious allegation the way country's money is going abroad.

The lawyer of the accused said, the maximum sentence in this case is five years while the accused is in jail for more than a year.

The Chief Justice said the sentence should be increased considering the gravity of the offence.

On July 26 last year, police arrested Shakil Khan, 22, and Zubaid Hasan Rachi, 32, from Dakkhin Khan in the capital with two laptops, eight mobile phones and 21 SIM cards.

A case was filed against them under the Digital Security Act at Ramna Model Police Station in the capital. In the case, an HC bench granted bail to Shakil Khan.







