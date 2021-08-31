Video
‘Far greater humanitarian crisis’ looms in Afghanistan: UNHCR

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021

GENEVA, Aug 30: As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, "a larger crisis is just beginning" in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support.
Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share "this humanitarian responsibility" with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans.
"The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning," Grandi said in a statement.
One-third of Afghanistan's population of 38 million is facing food insecurity, including two million children who are already malnourished, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).
Afghanistan has faced severe food shortages even before the Taliban takeover two weeks ago. Some 40 percent of crops have been lost and livestock devastated by droughts.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, WFP Executive Director David Beasley said that the
food-assistance branch of the UN would start to run out of food in September without additional funding.
According to the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) acute food insecurity analysis report (PDF), which examines food insecurity, at least four provinces - Daykundi, Faryab, Ghor and Badakshan are facing emergency levels of food shortages.
Afghanistan has been ravaged by four decades of war. Before the coronavirus pandemic, at least 54.5 percent of the country lived below the poverty line with current estimates reaching up to 72 percent.
It is one of the poorest countries in the world. Last year, President Ashraf Ghani said 90 percent of the population was living on less than $2 a day.    -REUTERS


