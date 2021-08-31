Video
All parties should guide  Taliban: China to US

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

BEIJING, Aug 30: China has told the US that the Afghanistan situation has undergone fundamental changes and it is necessary for "all parties" to make contact with the Taliban and "guide it actively", reiterating that America's troop withdrawal may provide an opportunity for the resurgence of terrorist groups.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his
telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, discussed the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan amidst chaotic airlifts of Afghan civilians and diplomats by the US and NATO countries before the August 31 deadline.
Wang and Blinken also discussed bilateral ties which were riddled with tensions over a host of issues. The Chinese Foreign Minister said the situation in Afghanistan has undergone fundamental changes and it is necessary for "all parties" to make contact with the Taliban and "guide it actively", state-run Xinhua news agency reported.    -REUTERS


