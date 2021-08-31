Video
Visitors to be allowed to enter the Sundarban from Sept 1

Published : Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

After a long five months of closure, visitors will be able to enter the Sundarban  from the morning of September 1 following the hygiene rules.
The forest rangers are now busy making the eco-tourism centers of the Sundarban  suitable for travel.  
This information was confirmed by Mohammad Belayet Hossain, Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarban  East Forest Department on Monday morning.
Tourists have been banned from entering the Sundarban  since April 3 to prevent corona infection.
Mohammad Belayet Hossain said in order to enter the Sundarban , everyone has to follow social distance and hygiene rules such as wearing a mask before entering the jungle.
Only 25 people can enter the forest together and if anyone breaks this rule then the forest department will take immediate action against those who violate the conditions.
Tour operators are happy knowing this announcement and they are also
preparing to enter the Sundarban  after washing their boats and repairing if it requires.
Owner of the Southern Tours Mizanur Rahman said, "We are happy knowing this news that we will be able to operate our business. Our business was closed due to the corona pandemic."
A large number of people working in this sector have been unemployed for a long time. "We are very happy with the news of the opening of the Sundarban  on September 1,"he said.
The Divisional Forest Officer of the Sundarban  East Forest Department said the officials and employees of the Forest Department will be on alert to keep an eye on whether the visitors and tour operators are enforcing these restrictions.  
He further said various works including necessary renovations are being done to the forest eco-tourism centers for the entry of visitors to the Sundarban  next Wednesday.
The Forest Department is also keeping a close eye on the visitors so that they do not face any problem.


