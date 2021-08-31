233 more dengue patients hospitalized

The country recorded 233 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 213 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 20 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 9,569 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 30.

Among them, 771 patients have been affected outside of the capital and a total of 8,895 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of

dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,150.

Of them, 1,004 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 146 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among 10,090 infected, 7,495 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 42 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

Twelve people died in July while 30 died in August.







